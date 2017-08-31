YOJAM

The love for art, community, music, nature and yoga is the basis of the event. The idea of an event was a thought that arrived like many thoughts arrive. With the passing of the days this thought became enthusiasm and joy and in 2012 it was birthed. This is how the festival was born. Presently it has gone from a 3 Day festival toward a 4 day event, and is scheduled every Labor Day Weekend. The festival site is in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Floyd County Virginia. The flowing water and gentle mountains create a harmonious climate which pervades throughout the Festival. The spontaneous and genuine smiles of the participants, the beginning of each new day awoken by the first sun rays filtering the canvas of the camping tents, the daily rhythms marked by Yoga classes, music, hikes, fun and meditation, the evenings spent singing and dancing in the vibrant pulse of the various positive artist of Kirtan, Jazz,Hip Hop, Reggae, World Electronic, Country, Blue Grass, Indie, Rock and more, is an experience more to be lived than to be described. 1day or all 4days, visit Floyd Yoga Jam and have yourselves an experience that will nurture your soul for many moons.