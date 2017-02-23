Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days

The Mission of the Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days organization is to restore and preserve farm machinery and implements that were used in the agriculture based society of early Southwest Virginia. These efforts are directed toward educating the public and future generations, through displays and demonstrations, about the importance that early farm machinery played in shaping life in Franklin County and surrounding areas. The Mission of the Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days organization is to restore and preserve farm machinery and implements that were used in the agriculture based society of early Southwest Virginia. These efforts are directed toward educating the public and future generations, through displays and demonstrations, about the importance that early farm machinery played in shaping life in Franklin County and surrounding areas.