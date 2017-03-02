The Annual Garden Jubilee Festival has been the place for one-stop shopping for garden lovers for over 20 years in Downtown Hendersonville. Garden Jubilee is Hendersonville’s premier lawn & garden show, and one of the largest gardening shows in the Western North Carolina. The two-day Festival is held on Saturday, May 27 & Sunday, May 28 of Memorial Day weekend.

The Southeast Tourism Society has named Garden Jubilee one of the STS Top 20 Event in the Southeast for May 2017. The Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985.

Garden Jubilee highlights more than 260 vendorsspaces lining Main Street. Learn tips and tricks from regional gardening experts located throughout the festival. Local and regional nurseries will be selling 1000’s of annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and hard to find plants on every block of the festival. Crafters create distinctive garden art to enhance the beauty of your yard. There will be handmade lawn furniture, jewelry, garden tools, yard art, planters, wind chimes, birdhouses, as well as soaps and pottery. Shoppers bring wagons to transport their many purchases.

Lowe’s Expo will be located at the Visitors Center, 201 South Main Street, featuring lawn & garden workshops, a variety of plants for sale, beautiful patio displays, a hands-on kids clinic, outdoor furniture and equipment. If you have a question or need advice about your garden or lawn, you’ve come to the right place. National product representatives from Oldcastle, Stay Green, Scotts, Miracle-Gro, Ortho, Roundup, Sevin, Spectracide, Cutter, Pennington Lawn & Garden Products, and Hot Shot will be available in their tents giving out free samples and helpful tips. The Lowe’s Kids Clinic located at the Visitors Center will offer fun, free hands-on projects for children ages 4-12, from 10am-4pm both days.

Bill Slack, landscape and gardening specialist with Southern Living Magazine, will host gardening workshops at the Lowe’s Expo located at the Visitor Center. Join him for three talks on Saturday, May 27 -11am, 1pm, and 3pm and two on Sunday, May 28 – 1pm and 3pm. Bill is a registered landscape architect, author and lecturer appearing on many national radio & TV programs. The American Society of Landscape Architects named him the Outstanding Extension Landscape Architect in the United States. Mr. Slack is making his 15 appearance at Garden Jubilee.

The Hospitality Tent offers shoppers an area to leave their plants and other purchases while they continue to shop. Two Garden Jubilee Hospitality Tents will be available during the festival. One will be located on South Main Street in front of the Historic Courthouse, between First & Second Avenues and the second location be on North Main Street at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Main Street. The Hospitality Tents offer shoppers an area to leave their purchases with Festival volunteers so they are able to continue to shop, without lugging around plants and bags. A festival map and vendor directory will be available for shoppers searching for a particular vendor, product or general information.