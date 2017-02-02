Anna Ruby Tuesdays at Hardman Farm

Google Calendar - Anna Ruby Tuesdays at Hardman Farm - 2017-06-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anna Ruby Tuesdays at Hardman Farm - 2017-06-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anna Ruby Tuesdays at Hardman Farm - 2017-06-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Anna Ruby Tuesdays at Hardman Farm - 2017-06-06 00:00:00

Hardman Farm State Historic Site 143 Highway 17, Sautee, Georgia 30571

Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 10 AM to 4 PM

Tuesday, Jul 11, 2017 10 AM to 4 PM

What was life like for a well-to-do girl in the 1870s? In this one-day camp, 6-10 year old girls will play period games, make period hairstyles, try on period clothes, take a short hike to Crescent Hill Church, and have an English tea. Registration forms can be sent by e-mail (leigh.vinson@dnr.ga.gov) or picked up at the site's Visitor Center. $30. 706-878-1077.

Handicapped AccessibleGet Outdoors Georgia

Info

Hardman Farm State Historic Site 143 Highway 17, Sautee, Georgia 30571

Visit Event Website

706-878-1077

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - Anna Ruby Tuesdays at Hardman Farm - 2017-06-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anna Ruby Tuesdays at Hardman Farm - 2017-06-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anna Ruby Tuesdays at Hardman Farm - 2017-06-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Anna Ruby Tuesdays at Hardman Farm - 2017-06-06 00:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: