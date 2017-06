Witness the BMC debut of one of America’s finest ensembles, “fascinating, with flawless intonation, extraordinary beauty of sound, and virtuosic brilliance.”

HAYDN String Quartet, Op. 74, No. 3, “Rider”

SCHULHOFF String Quartet No. 1

DVOŘÁK String Quartet No. 13 in G major, Op. 106

7:30 PM | $28 Reserved Seating

Porter Center at Brevard College