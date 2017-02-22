Alleghany Highlands Heritage Day and C&O Railway Heritage Festival

Plan now to visit Alleghany Highlands Heritage Day & C&O Railway Festival 2017. The sixth anniversary of Heritage Day continues to be a celebration of the Alleghany Highlands in music, food, trains, arts and crafts and experiential activities. Irish, Scottish, German, English, Native American, African American, and Alleghany Highlands Mountain Cultures are honored and represented.

Heritage Day takes place at the Alleghany Highlands Arts & Crafts Center, Historic Masonic Theatre, Masonic Amphitheatre, Clifton Forge Public Library, Clifton Forge School of the Arts, The Jungle and C&O Heritage Center on June 3 from 10:00 to 5:00. Heritage Day 2017 will feature the history of WWI and WWII and honor the veterans that served their country and their homeland in those wars; in addition to the history of the settlers who developed this area..

Mark your calendars, admission is free.