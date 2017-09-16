9th Annual Flock to the Rock

to Google Calendar - 9th Annual Flock to the Rock - 2017-09-16 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 9th Annual Flock to the Rock - 2017-09-16 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 9th Annual Flock to the Rock - 2017-09-16 11:00:00 iCalendar - 9th Annual Flock to the Rock - 2017-09-16 11:00:00

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Village of Chimney Rock Village, North Carolina 28720

Flock to the Rock has become one of our most popular annual events. Originally created to help folks understand why Hickory Nut Gorge is such a premier birding location, this event has grown in size and popularity every year. You don’t have to be an avid birder to find something of interest at this event, but it may just be the reason you become one. Guided bird walks, raptor flight shows, live bird demos and workshops are a few of the ways you’ll discover that Chimney Rock isn’t just for the birds!

Info

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Village of Chimney Rock Village, North Carolina 28720 View Map

Visit Event Website

800-277-9611

to Google Calendar - 9th Annual Flock to the Rock - 2017-09-16 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 9th Annual Flock to the Rock - 2017-09-16 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 9th Annual Flock to the Rock - 2017-09-16 11:00:00 iCalendar - 9th Annual Flock to the Rock - 2017-09-16 11:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: