19th Annual Cave Run Storytelling Festival

Join America’s most beloved storytellers in a beautiful mountain lakeside setting surrounded by a vibrant palette of fall colors. These talented artists will take you away to other times and places through the art of storytelling. Stories are told in large tents on the shore of Cave Run Lake at Twin Knobs Recreation Area in the Daniel Boone National Forest, located eight miles west of Morehead, Kentucky.

Essential Information

• Special rates are available for school groups on Thursday and Friday. School information, including the registration form, is mailed in early August and available on the festival web site.

• Storytelling performances begin at 9:45 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

• Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7:00 p.m.

• Ghost stories take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday evening. An addition this year is a true tale of terror presented by the Morehead Theatre Guild.

• Family camping is available at Twin Knobs Recreation Area Campground, adjacent to the festival area.

• The festival area is handicapped accessible.

• Food vendors and a sales tent offering storyteller merchandise and festival souvenirs are available throughout the festival.

General Public Advance Registration

Register by September 15th and SAVE! Two ways to pre-register:

1. Purchase festival tickets online at www.caverunstoryfest.org

OR

2. Fill out advance registration form, enclose check payable to Cave Run Storytelling Festival, and mail to Cave Run Storytelling Festival, P.O. Box 1364 Morehead, KY 40351.