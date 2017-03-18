9th Annual Beaufort Twilight Run

This USATF sanctioned running festival is for all ages and offers four competitive courses (10-mile Run, 8K Run, 5K Run, 1-mile Youth Run), a 5K Fun Walk and a 1/4 mile Kid’s Fun Run. Participants can compete for the Beaufort Challenge title by running in both the 10-mile and 5K events. After the races, stay and enjoy the party with gourmet food trucks and live music. We offer great discounts for groups and active duty military, too!