9th Annual Beaufort Twilight Run

Habersham Marketplace 13 Market, Beaufort, South Carolina 29906

This USATF sanctioned running festival is for all ages and offers four competitive courses (10-mile Run, 8K Run, 5K Run, 1-mile Youth Run), a 5K Fun Walk and a 1/4 mile Kid’s Fun Run. Participants can compete for the Beaufort Challenge title by running in both the 10-mile and 5K events. After the races, stay and enjoy the party with gourmet food trucks and live music. We offer great discounts for groups and active duty military, too!

Info

Habersham Marketplace 13 Market, Beaufort, South Carolina 29906 View Map

Fitness

(843) 321-8309

