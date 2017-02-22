611 Excursions

The Cavalier is a 225-mile roundtrip over the Norfolk & Western mainline from Lynchburg, VA to Petersburg, VA.

The first mile of our trip takes us from Montview Yard to Kinney Yard, constructed by the Norfolk and Western Railway in 1906 as part of the Lynchburg “low-grade” Belt Line between the towns of Forest and Phoebe, VA. Mileposts along the Belt Line are prefixed with the letters “PH” and show the number of miles from Phoebe.

Before leaving the Hill City we cross the Cotton Mill Viaduct, named for a nearby cotton mill. As we cross the viaduct we pass over the main line of the former Southern Railway running between Washington, DC and Atlanta, GA and tracks of the Durham District of the former N&W Railway running between Lynchburg and Durham.

After reaching the village of Concord we join the original N&W main line built by the South Side Railroad in 1854. The original Concord depot still stands but has been moved a short distance away from the tracks. Mileposts along the main line are prefixed with the letter “N” and indicate the number of miles from Norfolk, VA.

We continue east to the town of Appomattox, VA near the village of Appomattox Courthouse where the Civil War ended 150 years ago. The Appomattox station built in 1923 still stands.

Next we reach the town of Pamplin, Virginia. Pamplin’s large brick depot is now a county library and town activity center. Pamplin is the start of the Farmville Belt Line completed in 1916 to bypass the grades on the original South Side rail line. The original line ran through the town of Farmville and across the High Bridge. The High Bridge and the old rail line are now a state park. Mileposts on this low grade line are prefixed with the letter “B” indicating the number of miles from the east end of the line at Burkeville, VA.

We follow the Belt Line 16 miles to the town of Abilene and a junction with the former Virginian Railway main line from Altavista and Roanoke.

The Farmville Belt Line ends at Burkeville, VA. The Burkeville Union Station which still stands was used by both the N&W and Southern Railways. At Burkeville we cross over the former Southern Railway line. During the last days of the Civil War this line, known as the Richmond and Danville Railroad, carried the Confederate government to the City of Danville after the fall of Richmond.

At Burkeville we rejoin the N&W main line to the town of Crewe. Crewe located halfway between Norfolk and Roanoke was a major terminal on the N&W Railway. It continues today as a crew change point for the Norfolk Southern railway.

Next we pass the town of Blackstone, home to Camp Pickett. Camp Pickett was the last stop for many soldiers before boarding ships at Norfolk to fight in World War II.

We continue to pass through countryside reversing the route followed by Robert E. Lee’s Army of Virginia during their retreat at the end of the Civil War.

At Jack, we pass the junction of the Petersburg Belt Line and follow the original South Side Railroad into historic downtown Petersburg.

The old Norfolk and Western Station passenger station still stands in downtown Petersburg. The original South Side Railroad station has also survived. The South Side Station housed the offices of General William Mahone. After the Civil War Mahone consolidated the Norfolk and Petersburg, the South Side and the Virginia and Tennessee railroads into the Atlantic, Mississippi and Ohio Railroad (AM&O), predecessor to the Norfolk and Western Railroad.

We will deboard the train in Petersburg where you will have approximately three hours to experience the historic town, dine, and explore shops and other attractions before reboarding the train for the return to Lynchburg.