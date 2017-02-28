56th annual WV Wildflower Pilgrimage

The Wildflower Pilgrimage is a family event, with some tours more suitable for children than others. Tours are conducted on Friday and Saturday and 'family friendly' denotes those that encourage youth participation. The Wildflower Pilgrimage event identifies plants and birds, discoveries of interesting flora and fauna, and answers questions that participants want to know . Specialists will be on hand from West Virginia University; West Virginia Division of Natural Resources; West Virginia Garden Club, Inc.; Brooks Bird Club and various colleges.

The Wildflower Pilgrimage is attended annually by approximately 300 people. Tours to area natural wonders are planned for Friday and Saturday. Friday tours include: All Birding Tour, Germany Valley, Dolly Sods Wilderness Hike/Alder Run Bog & Fisher Spring Run Loop; Cransesville Swamp, Rainshadow & Shale Barrens, Mt. Porte Crayon Hike, and more; Saturday is brimming with special hikes, Sinks of Gandy & Spruce Knob, Greenland Gap, Bear Haven-Bickle Knob, Dolly Sods Driving Tour, Fernow Forest, Otter Creek Wilderness Hike, Jenningston-Gladwin, park hikes, Olsen Fire Tower Tour. and more. Registration is required in advance and the fee based weekend is offered as a packaged deal.