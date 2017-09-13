4th Annual Franklin County Agricultural Fair

to Google Calendar - 4th Annual Franklin County Agricultural Fair - 2017-09-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4th Annual Franklin County Agricultural Fair - 2017-09-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4th Annual Franklin County Agricultural Fair - 2017-09-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - 4th Annual Franklin County Agricultural Fair - 2017-09-13 00:00:00

Franklin County Recreation Park 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

The concept of agricultural fairs originated in farming communities as an opportunity for folks to come together for fellowship and a celebration of the fruits of labor and bountiful harvests.

There is a little something for everyone - young and old, short and tall, boy and girl. You’ll experience the excitement of tractor competitions, midway rides, non-stop music, live entertainment, local exhibits and demonstrations, animal shows, a pageant, petting zoo, food, vendors, family and fun – lots of fun!

Info

Franklin County Recreation Park 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151 View Map

Visit Event Website

540-483-3040

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - 4th Annual Franklin County Agricultural Fair - 2017-09-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4th Annual Franklin County Agricultural Fair - 2017-09-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4th Annual Franklin County Agricultural Fair - 2017-09-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - 4th Annual Franklin County Agricultural Fair - 2017-09-13 00:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: