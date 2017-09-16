48th ANNUAL BLUEMONT FAIR

to Google Calendar - 48th ANNUAL BLUEMONT FAIR - 2017-09-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 48th ANNUAL BLUEMONT FAIR - 2017-09-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 48th ANNUAL BLUEMONT FAIR - 2017-09-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - 48th ANNUAL BLUEMONT FAIR - 2017-09-16 10:00:00

RT. 734 SNICKERSVILLE TURNPIKE, off RT. 7 , Roanoke, Virginia

GENERAL ADMISSION: $7/ Aged 9 and under FREE!               FREE PARKING!

Old fashioned family fun at a “Green” Country Fair featuring traditional crafts (juried),

local art & authors, craft & farming demonstrations, music: traditional, blues &

country, free Children’s Fair, farm animals, Llamas & Alpacas, Quilt Display, Wagon

Rides, homemade food, pie-baking/pickle-making contest, antiques & collectables, local

wine-tasting, breweries & gourmet treats, Historic Slide Show, beekeepers & hives,

model railroad display & antique caboose, pre-Civil War Country Store, Farmers Market,

and more, set in historic village in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.  

No Pets!

Info

RT. 734 SNICKERSVILLE TURNPIKE, off RT. 7 , Roanoke, Virginia

Visit Event Website

540.554.2367

to Google Calendar - 48th ANNUAL BLUEMONT FAIR - 2017-09-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 48th ANNUAL BLUEMONT FAIR - 2017-09-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 48th ANNUAL BLUEMONT FAIR - 2017-09-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - 48th ANNUAL BLUEMONT FAIR - 2017-09-16 10:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: