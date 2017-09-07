47th Annual OKTOBERFEST

Beer, brats, bands and Lederhosen - the Helen Oktoberfest has them all. Join the longest running Oktoberfest in the United States, which runs from mid-September through October 29.

Every year the Helen Festhalle houses the event. German-style bands from around the country and around the world play on the stage for your listening and viewing pleasure. See the Alphorns blown, the Cowbells rung and the Accordion squeezed. Grab your partner and take a spin on the dance floor to the timeless tunes of the Polka.

The Festhalle is setup with rows of long tables so you can eat and drink while watching the show. Enjoy a good German beer with a Brat on a roll. So bring your friends and make some new ones. Partake in the Gemütlichkeit (and learn what it is).

At the Helen Festhalle

Sept. 7-10 (Thu - Sun)

Sept. 14 - 17 (Thu - Sun)

Sept. 21 - Sept. 24

Sept. 28 - Oct. 29

Admission: $8.00 Mon - Fri

$10.00 on Saturdays

Free on Sundays!

Time:

Weekdays 6:00 to 10:30

Friday 6:00 - 12:00

Saturday 1:00 - 12:00

Sunday 1:00 - 7:00