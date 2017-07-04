The Transylvania Community Arts Council will present the 45th annual Fine Arts &

Crafts Showcase on Main Street during the Heart of Brevard’s 4th of July Celebration. TC

Arts Council juries in more than 40+ professional visual artists from the Southeast who

sell their artwork on Main Street. The event takes place on Main Street in downtown

Brevard, in conjunction with the Heart of Brevard's annual 4th of July Celebration and

the Transylvania Region AACA Classic Car Show. A Duck Race and Fireworks will be

held that night at Brevard College.