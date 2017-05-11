44th LEAF Festival

LEAF Festival sits below Mt. Mitchell with mountain lakes and rolling hills with 600 stunning acres featuring rustic cabins, large camping fields with mountain views, hiking trails, barns, streams, and lakes for canoeing, swimming, and the zooming zipline. This enchanting land offers lots of outdoors adventures for the whole family!

The 1st LEAF Festival premiered Fall 1996, and has become a tradition twice a year, May and October. The name Lake Eden Arts Festival (LEAF) was chosen to honor the lake and the former Lake Eden Inn & Resort. “Arts” embraces a broad creative palate and of course it was to be a “festival”. In envisioning LEAF, we sought to embrace world cultures, reflect the creativity of the Asheville area, and to complement the stunning landscape. The location and size, attendance is limited to 6,000 people on site per day, makes LEAF Festival one of the best small festivals in the world. The right place, the right size.