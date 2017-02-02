44th Annual Helen-Atlantic Hot Air Balloon Race

This year marks the 44th annual Helen to the Atlantic Hot Air Balloon Race, taking place June 1, 2, & 3, 2017. Balloon pilots come to the Alpine Village of Helen, Georgia from across the country to fill the sky for a three day display. The Helen to the Atlantic is the United States only long distance hot air balloon race of it’s kind & the oldest balloon event in the South.

Race competitors will take to the sky Thursday, June 1 at 7:00 am weather permitting. The competitors in the cross-country event will take off from Helen and vie to be the first one to cross Interstate 95 (the finish line) anywhere from Maine to Miami. The shortest distance from Helen to I-95 is 225 miles. However, the balloons can only travel where the winds aloft take them.

Local ballooning events will be open to the public Thursday, Friday & Saturday around 7:00 am and 6:00 pm each day providing that weather conditions are favorable.

Spectators are welcome to take pictures and possibly get involved. There may be opportunities to assist with inflation or join a balloon chase crew. Some balloons may be giving tethered rides or a stunning champagne flight over the mountains.

Anyone interested in scheduling a champagne flight for the event may contact HEAD BALLOONS at 706-865-3874. Questions regarding the event should be directed to race headquarters at 706-878-2271 at the Helendorf River Inn.