42nd Annual Mountain Makins Festival

The Mountain Makins Festival is a weekend folk life festival. The festival honors the rich traditions of the past and supports modern interpretations of those traditions. More than just a fine art and crafts show, visitors to the family-friendly event enjoy two stages of mountain music, storytelling, prize-winning dancers, regional authors, children's activities, and abundant good food. One special feature is the live demonstration of traditional crafts such as blacksmithing, basket making, wood turning and more. Awarded Southeast Festivals and Events' "Best Festival in the Southeast" for 2016. Four time "Top 20 Event in the Southeast" winner.