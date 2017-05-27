41st Annual Spring Arts in the Park

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Enjoy the 41st annual Spring Arts in the Park fine arts and fine crafts festival held in the beautiful Downtown City Park of Blue Ridge, Georgia during Memorial Day weekend. Admire artwork and enjoy tasty food from over 175 juried fine arts and fine crafts exhibitors and food booths. Weekend Admission: adults $5; children under 12 free. All proceeds go to benefit the Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association, a 501c3 non-profit community arts association.

706-632-2144

