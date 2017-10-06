38th Annual Tennessee Fall Homecoming

Museum of Appalachia 2819 Andersonville Highway, Clinton, Tennessee 37716

The Tennessee Fall Homecoming is one of the nation's largest and most authentic music and folk festivals.

Each day, all day, musicians perform on rustic outdoor stages; filling the air with the sounds of traditional mountain, folk, Bluegrass, Gospel, old-time and Americana music throughout the grounds. The weekend includes demonstrations of pioneer skills, a large craft fair with authentic Appalachian artisans, and traditional Southern foods. The Museum offers a picturesque backdrop for this annual festival, with its dozens of historic log buildings, display halls filled with authentic artifacts, and gardens and farm animals surrounded by split-rail fences.

The Museum of Appalachia is excited to announce the additions of evening concerts featuring award-winning artists, and a fun-filled Family Day to its beloved arts & music festival.

The 38th Annual Tennessee Fall Homecoming will kick off its first evening show on Friday, October 6th with genre-bending powerhouse group, The SteelDrivers—fresh off of their 2016 Grammy win for Best Bluegrass Album.

Multi-award winning country singer, Lee Ann Womack, whose career boasts more than 6 million album sales, will perform on the evening of Saturday, October 7th, along with bluegrass super-group, The Earls of Leicester, assembled and led by dobro-master, Jerry Douglas.

Tennessee Fall Homecoming’s first-ever “Family Day” debuts on Sunday, October 8th. The weekend is capped-off with a day full of games, animals, storytelling, demonstrations, and music. Parents and children will enjoy hands-on activities as they learn about Appalachian history & culture—all at an affordable rate. 

All Homecoming proceeds go toward the Museum's mission to preserve Appalachian culture & heritage. A non-profit organization since 2003, the Museum is an official affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution.

865-494-7680

