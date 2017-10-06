The Tennessee Fall Homecoming is one of the nation's largest and most authentic music and folk festivals.

Each day, all day, musicians perform on rustic outdoor stages; filling the air with the sounds of traditional mountain, folk, Bluegrass, Gospel, old-time and Americana music throughout the grounds. The weekend includes demonstrations of pioneer skills, a large craft fair with authentic Appalachian artisans, and traditional Southern foods. The Museum offers a picturesque backdrop for this annual festival, with its dozens of historic log buildings, display halls filled with authentic artifacts, and gardens and farm animals surrounded by split-rail fences.

The Museum of Appalachia is excited to announce the additions of evening concerts featuring award-winning artists, and a fun-filled Family Day to its beloved arts & music festival.

The 38th Annual Tennessee Fall Homecoming will kick off its first evening show on Friday, October 6th with genre-bending powerhouse group, The SteelDrivers—fresh off of their 2016 Grammy win for Best Bluegrass Album.

Multi-award winning country singer, Lee Ann Womack, whose career boasts more than 6 million album sales, will perform on the evening of Saturday, October 7th, along with bluegrass super-group, The Earls of Leicester, assembled and led by dobro-master, Jerry Douglas.

Tennessee Fall Homecoming’s first-ever “Family Day” debuts on Sunday, October 8th. The weekend is capped-off with a day full of games, animals, storytelling, demonstrations, and music. Parents and children will enjoy hands-on activities as they learn about Appalachian history & culture—all at an affordable rate.

All Homecoming proceeds go toward the Museum's mission to preserve Appalachian culture & heritage. A non-profit organization since 2003, the Museum is an official affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution.