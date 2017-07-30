33rd Annual Grassy Creek Mineral and Gem Show

33rd annual gem and mineral show put on by the Parkway Fire and Rescue to raise funds for new equipment.

60 worldwide vendors with gems, minerals, fossils, jewelry, lapidary equipment and much more.

Dates are July 30th to August 6th, 2017.

Hours are from 10 to 6 with some vendors open earlier or later.

Admission and parking are free.

Address is 136 Majestic View, Spruce Pine NC 28777. This is at the new fire station on top of the hill above the old fire station and show field.

Contact Donna Collis at 828-765-5519 or collisdonna@yahoo.com.

Website is http://wwwgrassycreekgemshow.org. Applications are available on the website.

Directions from Asheville is to go North on I-26 to Exit 9 and take US 19 north 30 miles to Hwy 226 South to the right. Follow Hwy 226 to Skyview Circle and turn right and follow Majestic View to the top of the hill to the new fire station.

From Marion take Hwy 226 north towards Spruce Pine. When you pass under the Blue Ridge Parkway is will be on your left above Skyview Circle at the new fire station on Majestic View.