2nd Annual Turkey Tail Wine Festvial

The Inn At Glen Alpine 105 Davis Street , North Carolina 28628

COME GET YOUR 'WINE ON' AT THE 2ND ANNUAL TURKEY TAIL WINE FESTIVAL - LOCATED IN THE HEART OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA!

Tickets are $20 in advance via LocalWineEvents online purchase, service charge applies: http://www.localwineevents.com/events/detail/672239

Or tickets can be purchased for $25 at the gate (Cash only)

Festival to be held on the grounds of the Historic Inn At Glen Alpine

105 Davis Street, Glen Alpine, NC 28628

828-584-9264

Exit 100 ~ Interstate 40

visit www.innatglenalpine.com for directions

Ticket includes a festival wine glass, tastings from each winery, plus wine will be available for purchase by the glass and bottle. This festival will be held rain or shine. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. No pets or coolers please.

Come spend the day in beautiful, historic Glen Alpine and experience delicious wines from Local and Regional Wineries and musical entertainment from Sorella Jack and Roadside Attraction. Food and Arts and Craft Vendors will also be at the festival for your enjoyment! Organized For The Town Of Glen Alpine in Burke County, just minutes from Lake James State Park and the Historic Towns of Morganton & Valdese.

8285849264

