28th Annual World Hunger Bike Ride

Antioch Church of the Brethren 2996 Callaway Road, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

The 28th Annual World Hunger Bike Ride, the longest running continuously held cycling event in Franklin County, will be held Saturday, June 3.

Bring the whole family for a leisurely ride along the scenic country roads of Franklin County. Cyclist of all skill levels are welcome! Choose ride lengths of 5, 10, 25 or the challenging 50 mile ride with a climb to the picturesque Blue Ridge Parkway. 

Riders will pick up route maps and check in at 8 a.m., and depart at 8:30 a.m. from Antioch Church

of the Brethren in Rocky Mount. Rest stops and SAG are provided along the 25 and 50 mile routes. Helmets required for all riders. This event benefits the World Hunger Fund.

For more information and registration form, visit www.worldhungerauction.org

