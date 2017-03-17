27th Annual Patriot Festival

Pigeon Forge, TN Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Stars and stripes and everything bright, come celebrate America right! Join us in Pigeon Forge as we celebrate America’s Independence Day with our annual Patriot Festival.  

There will be plenty of food, fun and games for the entire family throughout the afternoon.  

Patriot Festival activities are free. Don’t forget to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Unfortunately, umbrellas and coolers will not be allowed.

Come out to the 4th of July Patriot Festival in Pigeon Forge and celebrate America’s birthday! 

Pigeon Forge, TN

(865) 429 - 7350

