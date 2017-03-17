23rd Annual A Mountain Quiltfest

Pigeon Forge, TN Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Celebrate the art and heritage of quilting at the 23rdAnnual A Mountain Quiltfest™. Quilters from all around will come together in Pigeon Forge for this ultimate quilting event. A Mountain Quiltfest 2017 is a five-day long event spanning from March 21st through the 25th.  Quilters have the opportunity to attend classes that are based on skill level and technique. There will also be a quilt show that displays a variety of quilts for your viewing pleasure.

Quilters can choose between different categories from which they can enter their quilts to compete. The winners will go home with some great prizes!

Be sure to check out the vendors’ booths for a variety of quilting necessities and unique accessories. 

