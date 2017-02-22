20th Memorial Day Festival and Parade

20th Annual Memorial Festival and Parade. 6 p.m. on Friday evening, May 26th, is the Annual Cruz In on Historic First Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849. All day, Saturday, May 27th, Events and food sales throughout Town. Saturday’s events include memorial service for veterans, car show, antique tractor show, motorcycle show, dog show, huge patriotic parade, volunteer firemen’s food shack featuring steamed shrimp on Saturday. – Brought to you by Shenandoah Heritage Association.