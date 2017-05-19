20th Annual Poker Run

Mariners Landing 1217 Graves Harbor Trail, Lakes District, Virginia

When you're lucky enough to be on the lake, you're lucky enough.

But why not be a little luckier and partake in the 20th Annual Poker Run! Enjoy the day under the sun and have some fun!

A "card game" on the lake-

Leave your competitors in your wake, dress up in silly costumes, or just get your best poker face on!

But hey, words of the wisest,

Mariners Landing is the place to be.

What better way to enjoy your thousands of dollars in cash prizes!

But don't worry, if you don't win, no reason to shed any tears,

Because Mariners is a great place to enjoy a few beers!

Just remember, what happens at the lake stays at lake.....

Call us at 540-297-4100 to ask about our discounted room prices and book your stay today!

Info

Mariners Landing 1217 Graves Harbor Trail, Lakes District, Virginia

540-297-4100

540-297-4100

