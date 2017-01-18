2017 Wine Highway Weekend

Cost of the passport is $40 and that allows you 5 tastings at each winery.

The Passport is good for every day of the event. You must remember to have your passport and glass at each winery. For those who will be staying in the region for several days, many of the wineries are open during the week and will accept the passports for tastings during the week. If you plan on taking advantage of this, please be sure you check the hours and days of operation for the wineries you want to visit on days other that Saturday and Sunday.