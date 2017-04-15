2017 Cruisin' Commerce

See over 120 classic vehicles parked and cruisin, enjoy food, drink and music while strolling downtown admiring those cars and trucks of yesteryear!. Live band, restaurants will be open and you can purchase food and a beer/wine and walk downtown. Classic vehicles, food trucks and fun! Walk around and enjoy band for FREE! If you have an auto, come register for only $20 and a chance to get a cool trophy!
Downtown Commerce Main Street 1645 1645 S. Elm St, City of Commerce, Georgia 30529 View Map
