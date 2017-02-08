2017 Black Mountain Garden Show and Sale

This much loved event is a favorite of locals and visitors from neighboring states. Typically we have over 20 plus vendors located with a large assortment of plant material and garden accessories. Shoppers enjoy the large selection of plants and leave with arms filled with flats of plants. The Clothes Line Sale is a must see as this is a popular fundraiser for the Committee. Many gardeners enjoy the mini garden workshops and learn something new then relax on the Hotel porch to have a wonderful lunch.