19TH ANNUAL BUTTERNUT CREEK FESTIVAL

MEEKS PARK HWY 76/515 , Georgia 30512

FREE Admission & Parking

Saturday 10AM-5PM

Sunday 10AM-4PM

Fine Craft & Art ~ Woodwork ~ Basketry ~ Fabric Art ~ Stained Glass ~ Jewelry ~ Pottery ~ Live Demonstrations ~ Music ~ Good Food & Fun 

This is a family event nestled along the shady banks of the Butternut Creek in beautiful Meeks Park.  A juried show of over 75 of the Southeast's finest craftsmen/artists offering a balanced show of unique original art and hand-works.  The festival offers free admission, free parking and free shuttle service between the parking lots and the exhibitor area.  This event has also been recognized for the 9th year as a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society.   

Info

Visit Event Website

706-781-1221

please enable javascript to view

