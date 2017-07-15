19TH ANNUAL BUTTERNUT CREEK FESTIVAL

FREE Admission & Parking

Saturday 10AM-5PM

Sunday 10AM-4PM

Fine Craft & Art ~ Woodwork ~ Basketry ~ Fabric Art ~ Stained Glass ~ Jewelry ~ Pottery ~ Live Demonstrations ~ Music ~ Good Food & Fun

This is a family event nestled along the shady banks of the Butternut Creek in beautiful Meeks Park. A juried show of over 75 of the Southeast's finest craftsmen/artists offering a balanced show of unique original art and hand-works. The festival offers free admission, free parking and free shuttle service between the parking lots and the exhibitor area. This event has also been recognized for the 9th year as a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society.