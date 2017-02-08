The Mountain Sports Festival is a weekend music and sports festival that celebrates community, athletics and local business.

The free festival showcases the terrain, environment and unique culture of Asheville, NC and the surrounding mountains. The Mountain Sports Festival is organized by a volunteer group of community oriented citizens dedicated to the presenting of a well balanced series of events that encourages participation on all levels.

Held annually on Memorial Day Weekend, 2017 marks the 17th Annual Mountain Sports Festival. This year promises build on previous years and bring a wide variety of events in the mountains, throughout town, and on the river, an array of musical talent will perform each day, and local beer and food vendors will be available to fill your belly.