15th Anniversary of The “Whole Bloomin’ Thing” Spring Festival

Haywood County’s spring festival kicks off the growing season with new excitement each year as The “Whole Bloomin’ Thing” Spring Festival continues to grow. Beautiful flowering baskets, vegetable and herbs, berry bushes, potted plants, trees, perennials, are all a beautiful assortment of color, size and variations. Fresh local produce & organic beef. Local Food Vendors from turkey legs, hot dogs, hamburgers, BBQ, fresh ice cream, kettle corn, fresh squeezed lemonade, and much much more. Each year, Children’s Activities will vary.

Local artists will feature a wide range of nature-inspired gifts and handicrafts from baskets to beads, soap to stemware, bags to birdhouses, wreaths, jewelry, planters, wooden, clay, and metal art work, and dozens of original decorative creations. Live entertainment throughout the day will be provided by local artist as each year brings new local talent to the Spring Festival.

And don’t forget the Frog Level Businesses which offer you antiques, antique restorations, pottery, massages, gourmet coffee, food and craft beer, one of a kind art galleries and more.