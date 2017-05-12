We are on a roll again for our 14th Annual Tourism Day here at the I-26 West NC Welcome Center. Come up to beautiful mile marker 6 on Interstate 26 in Mars Hill on Friday May 12th from 10am to 2pm. Again this year will be award winning fiddler Roger Howell and friends, as well as the 23 Time National Clogging Champions the Bailey Mountain Cloggers of Mars Hill University.

Something new this year will be our exhibitor scavenger hunt and corn hole game. Meander through our exhibitors, such as the Blue Ridge Parkway Association, Chimney Rock State Park and Monarch Watch, to get answers to intriguing questions for a North Carolina poster. Or try your hand at a corn hole challenge and win a prize donated by a NC business. We will be having fishing casting demonstrations and wool carding and spinning as well as great exhibits from local chambers of commerce, accommodations and other tourism businesses. If you need more information, please call us at (828)689-4257 or e-mail vsealock@nccommerce.com! We hope to see you there!