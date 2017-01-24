10th Annual Winter Roan Mountain Naturalists' Rally

Roan Mountain State Park 1015 Hwy 143, Roan Mountain, Tennessee 37687

9:00 AM Registration

9:30 AM Program Begins

Jamey Donaldson: Great Graminoids! Quantifying vegetation on Roan Mountain's Western Balds over the last 80  years (1936-2016)

10:25 AM Cindy Barrett: Range-wide Prevalence and Impacts of the Lily Leaf Spot Disease on Gray's Lily with an Assessment of Turk's Cap Lily and Michaux's Lily as Disease Reservoirs

10:50 AM Break

11:05 AM Jay Franklin: Late Prehistoric Towns and Cherokee Archaeology in the Upper Reaches of the Tennessee Valley

12:00 PM Lunch: Bag lunches available by pre-paid reservation.  Deadline for reservations is Wednesday, February 8. 

Lunchtime Presentation, Bob Estep: Flint Knapping Demonstration

1:00 PM Hikes: The hikes will leave from the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center.

Hike Option #1: Jamey Donaldson of the Baatany Goat Project will lead a hike to the alder balds on the ridgeline of Roan Mountain. Dress warmly for this one! (Str, W)

Hike Option #2: Marty Silver, Ranger with Warrior's Path State Park, will lead a wildlife tracking and animal signs hike down near the Doe River in Roan Mountain State Park. (Mod, Kf, W)

Hike Option #3: Dr. Frosty Levy, Professor Emeritus of Biology at East Tennessee State University, will lead a winter tree identification hike in Roan Mountain State Park. (Ea, W)

Info

Roan Mountain State Park 1015 Hwy 143, Roan Mountain, Tennessee 37687 View Map

Visit Event Website

828-989-8010

