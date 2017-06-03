The 10th Annual Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival

Saturday & Sunday, June 3-4, 2017

Douglas County Courthouse- 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134 plus other locations around the County

The Hydrangea Capitol of the South as named by Garden and Gun Magazine

Festival Activities Include But Not Limited to:

Artists’, Flower, and Home & Garden Markets – Garden Tours – Award-Winning Standard Flower Show – Scarecrow Exhibit – Miniature Gardens – Art Exhibits – and more!

Garden Tours $25

Other events are free

Hydrangeafest.org

678.449.3939