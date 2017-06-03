10th Annual Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival

Douglas County Courthouse 8700 Hospital Drive , Douglasville, Georgia 30134

The 10th Annual Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival

Saturday & Sunday, June 3-4, 2017

Douglas County Courthouse- 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134 plus other locations around the County

Douglasville, GA 30134

The Hydrangea Capitol of the South as named by Garden and Gun Magazine

Festival Activities Include But Not Limited to:

Artists’, Flower, and Home & Garden Markets – Garden Tours – Award-Winning Standard Flower Show – Scarecrow Exhibit – Miniature Gardens – Art Exhibits – and more!

Garden Tours $25

Other events are free

Hydrangeafest.org

678.449.3939

Info

Douglas County Courthouse 8700 Hospital Drive , Douglasville, Georgia 30134

Festivals & Fairs

Visit Event Website

678-449-3939

