The 10th Annual Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival
Saturday & Sunday, June 3-4, 2017
Douglas County Courthouse- 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134 plus other locations around the County
Douglasville, GA 30134
The Hydrangea Capitol of the South as named by Garden and Gun Magazine
Festival Activities Include But Not Limited to:
Artists’, Flower, and Home & Garden Markets – Garden Tours – Award-Winning Standard Flower Show – Scarecrow Exhibit – Miniature Gardens – Art Exhibits – and more!
Garden Tours $25
Other events are free
Hydrangeafest.org
678.449.3939
Info
