Hear ye, hear ye! We hereby declare Jul-aye 13th to Jul-aye 16th to be Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days. All scallywags are encouraged to participate whether ye be a resident, business, or visitor. Gather yer first mates and join us scallywags for full o’ fun pirate escapades! Get yer spyglass out and take a gander at all o’ the events fer ye and yer families to participate in. Ahoy mateys, can’t wait to see you there!

NEW FOR THIS YEAR! PIRATE BALL, Thursday, July 13, Mango's Bar & Grill, 6pm - 11pm

Entertainment provided by The Clue Band.

REGISTER FOR TICKETS at www.visitsmithmountainlake.com

(Limited Tickets are Available.)