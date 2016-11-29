Recipes: Swag Bars and Granola

We've got 2 great recipes for you today, courtesy of The Swag, the Great Country Inn of the Smoky Mountains (located in Waynesville, NC). This recipe is something they not only give out to guests in an informative booklet, but they make these items in house for guests, too! (Our President says they are "delicious!") Our special thanks to owners Dan and Deener Matthews for sharing their tasty recipes and opening their doors to so many travelers in our mountains!

Swag Bars

1 cup white sugar

2 cups peanut butter

1 8oz. pack chocolate chips

1 cup white Karo syrup

6 cups scrunched corn flakes

Put sugar, syrip and peanut butter in large heavy pan. Heat very hot, almost to boil, and stir constantly. Take off stove, mix in scrunched corn flakes. Mix well.

Press into lightly oiled pan (9x13). Sprinkle chocolate chips evenly over the top. They will melt after a while but, to speed up the process, put in oven for a few minutes.

Score into bars while still hot, they are hard to cut when cool. These freeze well.

Swag Granola

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

4 cups rolled oats

1 1/2 cups wheat germ

3/4 cup vegetable oil

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups sunflower seeds

1 cup almonds

3/4 cup oat bran

1 cup of honey

1 tsp. almond extract

Mix together all dry ingredients. Mix together and heat the rest of the ingredients. Stir these two together mixing well. Spread mixture into a lightly greased pan. Bake in oven, checking and stirring often until the grains are toasted brown.

When cool, store in dry, airtight container. Keeps best in the freezer.