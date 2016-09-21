Seeing Southern: The Great Smoky Mountain Railroad

× 1 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern The steam engines leads two excursions along the Tuckasegee River and the Nantahala Gorge. × 2 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern The #1702 steam engine was a World War II workhouse, built for the war effort in Europe. However, she remained in the United States. × 3 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern The #1702 steam engine comes into the depot in Bryson City, North Carolina. × 4 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern Tom the storyteller travels from car to car, sharing history of the train and its community. × 5 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern Passengers in the open-air gondola on the way to Dillsboro along the Tuckasegee River route. × 6 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern Remnants of Hollywood can be seen along the track just outside of Dillsboro. The Fugitive's famous train wreck remains. × 7 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern Brian Brooks, Marshal Harris and turntable project manager Tom Falicon. × 8 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern The #1702 steam engine enters the turntable. × 9 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern The workers enlist volunteers to help turn the mammoth locomotive. × 10 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern All aboard in Bryson City. × 11 of 11 Expand Seeing Southern Tom Falicon led the turntable project. Don't miss seeing the turn once your ride is over. Prev Next

Rivers and rails have always defined the Blue Ridge Mountains.

In Bryson City, North Carolina, the river calls, and it's obvious, people from everywhere respond. The Nantahala Outdoor Center, located just outside of the city, overflows with rafts and people during the spring and summer. And as the weather cools down, visitors look for a slower pace, and they turn to the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad, the perfect family outing. Located right downtown in Bryson City, the railroad takes center stage – and this year, it has a new star!

During our first visit to Bryson City, I anxiously promised to ride the river. I have this water thing, but that’s a story for another time. To my delight, I also promised to ride the train, now ceremoniously being led by the #1702 steam engine. The romantic in me squealed; the open air experience would be just what I needed to leave the heat of summer behind and usher in the coolness of the fall.

The thrill of train travel never leaves me disappointed. Even if it’s only 32 miles, the trip creates within me a new mindset and I return to the glory days when, yes, the journey was as exciting as the destination.

This fall, give your family an escape aboard the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad. Experience the rebirth of the #1702 steam engine, and as she gracefully takes those winding curves, sit back and enjoy, and listen as she sings the melody of the mountains.

For more images and to meet the two men that brought her back to life, visit our website by following this link.

