Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 9/9/16

Anthony Heflin Photography
First Light, Blue Ride Parkway NCTypically, this is one of those locations I shoot after photographing one of the big landscapes in the area during sunrise. However the sky to the East was cloudless and I wanted to have that added interest to my image. I thought the morning sun would look nice hitting the via duct and there were a few clouds to the West. I rushed over and made this image just as the sun peeked over the mountains and couldn't be happier with the results. What do you think? I would love to hear your comments on this one!Nikon D610, Nikkor 28-70, f16, 10th sec, iso 200, Gitzo tripodSingle exposure post processed in Lightroom and Photoshop CCThen your light will break forth like the dawn. Isaiah 58:8To see more of my work and order prints, simply click the "shop now" button at the top of my page
BK Photography
"Milkyway over Dolly Sods Wilderness" - 05 September, 2016 - West VirginiaListed as some of the darkest skies on the east coast during the new moon phase and perfect conditions one can not even begin to imagine the number of visible stars.This particular evening was the best conditions that I have personally experienced in numerous trips. Nestled at approximately 4000 feet above sea level the early September temperature dipped to 43 degrees but the calm winds made it very tolerable.by ~ BK Photography
Coal Heritage Area
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine is one of many attraction in the National Coal Heritage Area located in Southern WV.
Greenbrier Valey, WV
The late summer beauty of the hills in Greenbrier County, WV.
Jeff Burcher Photography
Let it Shine...Last weekend I took a trip down to the beautiful mountains of West Virginia to chase the Milky Way. The highest mountain in the state was my objective on this particular evening. As luck would have it, heavy cloud cover high up on Spruce Knob messed up my Milky Way shoot this night, but it made for some spectacular scenes about an hour before sunset! Please feel free to share and if you wish, give my page a "Like" as well. Also, please remember that Facebook shows my posts to less than 10 percent of the people who actually took the time to "Like" my page, so don't forget to turn on the "Get Notifications" option if you want to continue to see my posts on your newsfeed as I post them. If you don't, my posts will eventually disappear from your newsfeed. As always, thanks for taking the time to check out my work....it's much appreciated!
Kelly McGuire Lambert
Brinegar Cabin on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.https://m.facebook.com/Kellylambertsphotos/
Mindy Armstrong
Highland County, Virginia. The Color that Leads to Night
Ron Williams
Recent shot from Hawksbill Mountain just before sunset looking into the Linville Gorge Wilderness just before sunset.
Sao Carrapichano Tavares
have been trying to get a shot of this iconic tree in this iconic place...We tried earlier in the year and fell short because we underestimated the amount of time it took to get there. Finally yesterday we were able to reach it before sunset...Here are some shots of that beautiful tree...Taken at sunset with many people around (made it difficult to get a good shot honestly but...)Ravens Roost Overlook, Milepost 10.7...Elevation 3200' ...Blue Ridge Parkway, Va
Terri 'n Doug Puffenbarger
Sunset on the Highland County Fair, Monterey, VA. nestled in the VA mountains.....Taken by Doug Puffenbarger
