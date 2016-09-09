Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 9/9/16

×

Last weekend I took a trip down to the beautiful mountains of West Virginia to chase the Milky Way. The highest mountain in the state was my objective on this particular evening. As luck would have it, heavy cloud cover high up on Spruce Knob messed up my Milky Way shoot this night, but it made for some spectacular scenes about an hour before sunset!