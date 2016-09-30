Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 9/30/16

by

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

BobbyBoydAmateurPhotography.jpg

Bobby Boyd Amateur Photography

Oxbow lake, St Paul, Va.

ByronRobinson.jpg

Byron Robinson

Gorgeous weekend at the Sierra Nevada Brewery in Mills River, N.C.

EdRehbein.jpg

Ed Rehbein

At the Hanging Rock Raptor Observatory on Peters Mountain it's a busy time of year. Ed Rehbein Photography

LindaTurman.jpg

Linda Turman

Doughton Park, North Carolina

LisaWilmothPhotography.jpg

Lisa Wilmoth Photography

A cloudy sky from Woolyback Overlook along the Blue Ridge Parkway. 09-18-16

ReflectionInAPool.jpg

Reflection in a Pool

A series of stacked long exposures show the rotation of the earth around its northern polar axis, the wind turbines near Thomas, West Virginia making up the foreground. — at Canaan Valley, West Virginia.

RonWilliams.jpg

Ron Williams

Camping on the New River -Spent the weekend in Independence, VA doing some camping and kayaking. As I was packing up, I had decided not to take my camera. Last minute I changed my mind and put it in the car. I did not think I would be seeing a milky way until next spring. Thanks to a quick cold front, no moon and no light pollution we were in for a real treat. Thanks to the campers for lighting up the campground!

SaoCarrapichanoTavares.jpg

Sao Carrapichano Tavares

One step closer to the wonder of Fall in Va...Flat Top, Peaks of Otter, Blue Ridge Parkway, Va

SusanMurphy.jpg

Susan Murphy

Above the clouds, on top of Grandfather Mountain.

ThomasR.FletcherPhotography.jpg

Thomas R. Fletcher Photography

"Blue Morning, Blue Day"Ridges and valleys as seen from West Virginia's Highland Scenic Highway, a National Scenic Byway

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)

by

