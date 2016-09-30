Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 9/30/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 12 Expand Bobby Boyd Amateur Photography Oxbow lake, St Paul, Va. × 2 of 12 Expand Byron Robinson Gorgeous weekend at the Sierra Nevada Brewery in Mills River, N.C. × 3 of 12 Expand Ed Rehbein At the Hanging Rock Raptor Observatory on Peters Mountain it's a busy time of year. Ed Rehbein Photography × 4 of 12 Expand Linda Turman Doughton Park, North Carolina × 5 of 12 Expand Lisa Wilmoth Photography A cloudy sky from Woolyback Overlook along the Blue Ridge Parkway. 09-18-16

× 7 of 12 Expand Reflection in a Pool A series of stacked long exposures show the rotation of the earth around its northern polar axis, the wind turbines near Thomas, West Virginia making up the foreground. — at Canaan Valley, West Virginia. × 8 of 12 Expand Ron Williams Camping on the New River -Spent the weekend in Independence, VA doing some camping and kayaking. As I was packing up, I had decided not to take my camera. Last minute I changed my mind and put it in the car. I did not think I would be seeing a milky way until next spring. Thanks to a quick cold front, no moon and no light pollution we were in for a real treat. Thanks to the campers for lighting up the campground! × 9 of 12 Expand Sao Carrapichano Tavares One step closer to the wonder of Fall in Va...Flat Top, Peaks of Otter, Blue Ridge Parkway, Va × 10 of 12 Expand Susan Murphy Above the clouds, on top of Grandfather Mountain. × 11 of 12 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "Blue Morning, Blue Day"Ridges and valleys as seen from West Virginia's Highland Scenic Highway, a National Scenic Byway × 12 of 12 Expand

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

