Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 9/23/16

Good Morning!We have had an intensely busy late-Summer so far! Most of it has been good, and as I hinted Friday, some of it has taken us to places we have never been before - which sometimes feels like a tough thing to say in the West Virginia Mountains. I love going to the "old faithfuls" - Babcock and Cathedral Falls, Hills Creek and Endless Wall, Dolly Sods and Lindy Point - but I'm always hungering to go places we haven't been or make images of the places that many folks have never seen in person or in photographs. It's clear why the "famous" places have the reputation they have - they are justifiably beautiful - but I love the challenge of finding that new composition of a new place, and make the case that there are just as amazing views and experiences off the beaten path.Today's image is from a new (to me at least) place. This hike, in the Cranberry Wilderness, definitely requires some commitment - in the Wilderness, trails are unsigned, streams don't have bridges, cell phones have no service. You need to bring the essentials, and have the skills to keep you on the trail and safe. But the payoffs - wow, they are big. This trail, reminiscent of some of my favorite places in West Virginia, stretched on through this evergreen forest for a few miles, with a carpet of moss extending into the woods on both sides for as far as you could see (which, admittedly, in these woods wasn't that far). It was quiet, it was serene, and we had the entire 6 mile hike to ourselves after we left the trailhead.Based on the response to the Friday photo, I struck a chord with "Just Go Play", and I thank everyone that responded positively to that post - if I'm crazy, at least I'm not alone. :)Solitude In the Cranberry Wilderness - West Virginia(C)2016 Samuel Taylor Photography, All Rights ReservedLike What You See? Sharing is Appreciated!