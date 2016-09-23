Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 9/23/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!
Danny Redd Photography
"Allow nature's peace to flow into you as sunshine flows into trees." ~ John Muir
Hardy County Convention and Visitor's Bureau
Plan your fall trip around some mountain roads in #HardyCounty WV where songbirds replace honking horns, the open road replaces the office cubicle and time together reminds us of what matters most. Come for the day and stay for the week! Experience the Hardy Effect!
Jon Phillips
There is nothing like a Early Morning Drive down in the Cataloochee Valley....The full moon was setting in behind the trees and mountains and you can see the car's headlights burning through the fog as it was traveling through the valley to create this beautiful early morning foggy scene. The bonus was the Elk were bugling and it was echoing through out the valley. The leaves are starting to show some color as this was the start of a beautiful fall day in the Smoky Mountains.Photo shot in the Cataloochee Valley - Cataloochee, North Carolina.For more of our work check out and like our photo page at https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotosLikes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos (crop the border and our copyright) and use it as your own.Click on photo to enlarge.— with Regina Henley Phillips.
Martinsburg-Berkeley County CVB
As the leaves soon begin their brilliant transition to fall in Sleepy Creek Wildlife Management Area, take a trip to Berkeley County, WV and enjoy our peak fall foliage in late October with a long drive through our winding country roads!
Richard Hill
Blue Ridge Parkway
Riding the Back Roads with Bonita
A beautiful sunrise at Doughton Park, NC on the Blue Ridge Parkway.My website, www.ridingthebackroads.com
Samuel Taylor Photography
Good Morning!We have had an intensely busy late-Summer so far! Most of it has been good, and as I hinted Friday, some of it has taken us to places we have never been before - which sometimes feels like a tough thing to say in the West Virginia Mountains. I love going to the "old faithfuls" - Babcock and Cathedral Falls, Hills Creek and Endless Wall, Dolly Sods and Lindy Point - but I'm always hungering to go places we haven't been or make images of the places that many folks have never seen in person or in photographs. It's clear why the "famous" places have the reputation they have - they are justifiably beautiful - but I love the challenge of finding that new composition of a new place, and make the case that there are just as amazing views and experiences off the beaten path.Today's image is from a new (to me at least) place. This hike, in the Cranberry Wilderness, definitely requires some commitment - in the Wilderness, trails are unsigned, streams don't have bridges, cell phones have no service. You need to bring the essentials, and have the skills to keep you on the trail and safe. But the payoffs - wow, they are big. This trail, reminiscent of some of my favorite places in West Virginia, stretched on through this evergreen forest for a few miles, with a carpet of moss extending into the woods on both sides for as far as you could see (which, admittedly, in these woods wasn't that far). It was quiet, it was serene, and we had the entire 6 mile hike to ourselves after we left the trailhead.Based on the response to the Friday photo, I struck a chord with "Just Go Play", and I thank everyone that responded positively to that post - if I'm crazy, at least I'm not alone. :)Solitude In the Cranberry Wilderness - West Virginia(C)2016 Samuel Taylor Photography, All Rights ReservedLike What You See? Sharing is Appreciated!
Terri 'n Doug Puffenbarger
"Fly Like an Eagle".....Taken in Hightown, Va along the road by Doug Puffenbarger
Thomas R. Fletcher Photography
"Highland Summer Sunrise"Sunrise along West Virginia's Highland Scenic Highway, a National Scenic Byway
Tony Z Photo
Sunset on Catawba Road, Montgomery County, VA.
Thank you for visiting!
In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!
Which one's your favorite this week?
