Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 9/2/16

An Unexpected Gift...After shooting the Milky Way deep into the night in southeast Ohio on Friday evening, I headed down to the Potomac Highlands of West Virginia the following morning. My main objective for the West Virginia trip was shooting the Milky Way on Spruce Knob, the highest peak in the state. My attempt on Saturday night was a bust due to cloud cover, but I caught some spectacular cloud action just before sunset that made the drive up the mountain more than worthwhile. I decided to try again on Sunday evening, but the forecast was sketchy at best. I set up my shot just after sunset, and waited on top of the observation tower for darkness to set in. Just as it was getting nice and dark, two young gentlemen walked up the trail and climbed the tower to stargaze for awhile. After a half hour or so, they walked back down from the tower. I stopped them before they had a chance to leave and asked them if they would take a minute or two to help me out with a shot I had in mind. They kindly obliged, so I set one of them up on the second floor with his headlamp on and asked the other to stand off to my left facing the tower with his head lamp on as well. I shot a 15 second exposure and 5 seconds into the shot I had them turn off their lamps. I really like how it turned out. I never could have pulled this shot off without their help. After seeing the resulting image on my camera's monitor they volunteered to hang around and help me with more shots, which I would've taken them up on if it hadn't been for the increasing cloud cover, which completely obscured the starlit sky shortly there after.