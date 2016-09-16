Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 9/16/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 12 Expand Byron Robinson Fall is coming to the mountains!! B and D Photography × 2 of 12 Expand Cathy Anderson After a long and grueling hike up Big Hump Mountain on the Appalachian Trail near the Roan Highlands, this beautiful sunset was a welcomed sight. This hike ranks in my top three favorite of all time because of the intense beauty of the scenery around you and the difficulty of hiking this section of the AT in one day. The Roan Highland balds are wild and beautiful and offer some of the most unique and beautiful scenery on the entire Appalachian Trail. × 3 of 12 Expand Ed Rehbein Fields of Goldenrod herald the coming of Fall.Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge, WVEd Rehbein Photograpy × 4 of 12 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson Sunrise at The Saddle Overlook in Virginiawww.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com × 5 of 12 Expand Josh Abbott Photograghpy I've seen a lot of pictures of the Linville Gorge in North Carolina. but I always like coming back here and seeing it for myself. If you are ever in the area its definitely worth the time to see. They don't call it the Grand Canyon of the east for no reason! × 6 of 12 Expand Thank You! Sign Up To Stay In Touch!

Thank you for your interest in our FREE e-newsletters! Please choose from the options below to begin getting exclusive updates, breathtaking photos and more! Email Address Choose Your Lists Blue Ridge Country's Favorite Photos This Month on BlueRidgeCountry.com Sign Up Get Your FREE E-Newsletters Today! Filled with exclusive updates, breathtaking photos, and more! × 7 of 12 Expand Michele Schwartz Mills River, NC × 8 of 12 Expand Reflection in a Pool Blackwater Falls Morning FogSmall pockets of fog sweep in and out, hanging over the iconic Blackwater Falls of West Virginia on an early summer morning.Prints: http://www.reflectioninapool.com/ — at Blackwater Falls State Park. × 9 of 12 Expand Richard Hill × 10 of 12 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "Daybreak at the Lake"~ Big Ditch Lake, Cowen, West Virginia ~ × 11 of 12 Expand Tucker County, West Virginia (Vicki Weeks/Verglas Media) This is the picture I want to use for the BRC co-op with Tucker County, West Virginia. I need photo credit to go to Viki Weeks of Verglas Media. The picture was taken on RT 32 between Davis,WV and Canaan Valley. Please tag us TCWV in the post. Thanks! × 12 of 12 Expand Thank you for visiting! Get more great content like this all year long by subscribing today for as little as $10.95. We appreciate your support! Prev Next

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

Byron Robinson

Cathy Anderson

Ed Rehbein

Images by Leiane Gibson

Josh Abbott Photograghpy

Michele Schwartz

Reflection in a Pool

Richard Hill

Thomas R. Fletcher Photography

Tucker County, West Virginia

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)