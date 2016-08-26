Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 8/26/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!
Deanna Antonia
August 18Waynesville overlook
Debbie Coe Forster
My family and I visited the gorgeous NC mountains this past weekend. I took this photo at The Cradle of Forestry Overlook on Friday, August 19. Thought I'd share.
EarthCaptured Photography
After a super busy Monday I wish someone would tell me to get lost because I know exactly where I'd go:) The Blue Ridge Mountains.
Linda Turman
Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee
Melvin Hartley
Happy 100th Anniversary to the National Park Service. A sunset over the New River Gorge National River at the NRG Bridge.
Passmore Outdoor Photography
The Steam of the SmokiesThe Smoky Mountain Railway.
Susan Murphy
Queen Anne's Lace
Suzie Heinmiller Boatright
Sunset and sunflowers before the storm at Biltmore House.
Tom Dietrich
A really wonderful morning on the Blue Ridge Pkwy.... In memory of my travelin' buddy, Bob. We spent 30 years ramblin' this world shooting pix together.
Tony Zeljeznjak
Big Falls on the New River, Montgomery Co, VA
