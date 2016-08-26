Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 8/26/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 12 Expand Deanna Antonia August 18Waynesville overlook × 2 of 12 Expand Debbie Coe Forster My family and I visited the gorgeous NC mountains this past weekend. I took this photo at The Cradle of Forestry Overlook on Friday, August 19. Thought I'd share. × 3 of 12 Expand EarthCaptured Photography After a super busy Monday I wish someone would tell me to get lost because I know exactly where I'd go:) The Blue Ridge Mountains. × 4 of 12 Expand Linda Turman Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee × 5 of 12 Expand Melvin Hartley Happy 100th Anniversary to the National Park Service. A sunset over the New River Gorge National River at the NRG Bridge.

× 7 of 12 Expand Passmore Outdoor Photography The Steam of the SmokiesThe Smoky Mountain Railway. × 8 of 12 Expand Susan Murphy Queen Anne's Lace × 9 of 12 Expand Suzie Heinmiller Boatright Sunset and sunflowers before the storm at Biltmore House. × 10 of 12 Expand Tom Dietrich A really wonderful morning on the Blue Ridge Pkwy.... In memory of my travelin' buddy, Bob. We spent 30 years ramblin' this world shooting pix together. × 11 of 12 Expand Tony Zeljeznjak Big Falls on the New River, Montgomery Co, VA × 12 of 12 Expand Thank you for visiting! Get more great content like this all year long by subscribing today for as little as $10.95. We appreciate your support! Prev Next

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

Deanna Antonio

Debbie Coe Forster

EarthCaptured Photography

Linda Turman

Melvin Hartley

Passmore Outdoor Photography

Susan Murphy

Suzie Heinmiller Boatright

Tom Dietrich

Tony Zeljeznjak

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)