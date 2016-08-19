Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 8/19/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!
Bobby Boyd Amateur Photography
Big Tumbling Creek, Southwest, Va.
Bobby Callaway
Cowee Mountain Overlook just after sunset this past weekend.
Hugo Gutierrez Photography
Spectacular colors during sunset at Craggy Gardens. This scene left me speechless. Located at Mile Post 364 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. View more: www.hugogphoto.com
Images by Leiane Gibson
I caught this colorful sunrise at The Saddle Overlook on The Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.www.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com — at The Saddle Overlook.
Linda Turman
Sunset taken last night on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia ~ Rocky Knob
Michele Schwartz
Jump Off Rock
Paul Golder
Cullasaja Falls, NCsee more atGolder Photography
Reflection in a Pool
The Canopy Alight"This most excellent canopy, the air, look you, this brave o—erhanging firmament, this majestical roof fretted with golden fire."— William Shakespeare, HamletThe 2016 Perseids meteor shower sets the West Virginian sky on fire above an old log cabin. Taken at Calhoun County Park. — at Calhoun County Park.
Thomas R. Fletcher Photography
Bacon Hollow Overlook, Shenandoah National Park @ 18:56 August 15, 2016
Wandering Souls Photography
Sunsets in Linville Gorge
