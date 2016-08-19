Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 8/19/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 12 Expand Bobby Boyd Amateur Photography Big Tumbling Creek, Southwest, Va. × 2 of 12 Expand Bobby Callaway Cowee Mountain Overlook just after sunset this past weekend. × 3 of 12 Expand Hugo Gutierrez Photography Spectacular colors during sunset at Craggy Gardens. This scene left me speechless. Located at Mile Post 364 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. View more: www.hugogphoto.com × 4 of 12 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson I caught this colorful sunrise at The Saddle Overlook on The Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.www.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com — at The Saddle Overlook. × 5 of 12 Expand Linda Turman Sunset taken last night on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia ~ Rocky Knob × 6 of 12 Expand Thank You! Sign Up To Stay In Touch!

× 7 of 12 Expand Michele Schwartz Jump Off Rock × 8 of 12 Expand Paul Golder Cullasaja Falls, NCsee more atGolder Photography × 9 of 12 Expand Reflection in a Pool The Canopy Alight"This most excellent canopy, the air, look you, this brave o—erhanging firmament, this majestical roof fretted with golden fire."— William Shakespeare, HamletThe 2016 Perseids meteor shower sets the West Virginian sky on fire above an old log cabin. Taken at Calhoun County Park. — at Calhoun County Park. × 10 of 12 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography Bacon Hollow Overlook, Shenandoah National Park @ 18:56 August 15, 2016 × 11 of 12 Expand Wandering Souls Photography Sunsets in Linville Gorge × 12 of 12 Expand

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)