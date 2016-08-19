Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 8/19/16

by

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

1 of 12

BobbyBoydAmateurPhotography.jpg

Bobby Boyd Amateur Photography

Big Tumbling Creek, Southwest, Va.

2 of 12

BobbyCallaway.jpg

Bobby Callaway

Cowee Mountain Overlook just after sunset this past weekend.

3 of 12

HugoGutierrezPhotograhy.jpg

Hugo Gutierrez Photography

Spectacular colors during sunset at Craggy Gardens. This scene left me speechless. Located at Mile Post 364 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. View more: www.hugogphoto.com

4 of 12

ImagesByLeianeGibson.jpg

Images by Leiane Gibson

I caught this colorful sunrise at The Saddle Overlook on The Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.www.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com — at The Saddle Overlook.

5 of 12

LindaTurman.jpg

Linda Turman

Sunset taken last night on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia ~ Rocky Knob

6 of 12

7 of 12

MicheleSchwartz.jpg

Michele Schwartz

Jump Off Rock

8 of 12

PaulGolder.jpg

Paul Golder

Cullasaja Falls, NCsee more atGolder Photography

9 of 12

ReflectionInAPool.jpg

Reflection in a Pool

The Canopy Alight"This most excellent canopy, the air, look you, this brave o—erhanging firmament, this majestical roof fretted with golden fire."— William Shakespeare, HamletThe 2016 Perseids meteor shower sets the West Virginian sky on fire above an old log cabin. Taken at Calhoun County Park. — at Calhoun County Park.

10 of 12

ThomasR.FletcherPhotography.jpg

Thomas R. Fletcher Photography

Bacon Hollow Overlook, Shenandoah National Park @ 18:56 August 15, 2016

11 of 12

WanderingSoulsPhotography.jpg

Wandering Souls Photography

Sunsets in Linville Gorge

12 of 12

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

Comments (2)

Comment Feed

thank you

Thank you for sharing the photo is submitted.

Bobby Boyd 125 days ago

Number 1 Bobby Boyd

Love the flowing water

Patsy Phillips 125 days ago

