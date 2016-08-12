Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 8/12/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!
Bobby Boyd Amateur Photography
Tumbling Creek, Washington County, Va.
Byron Robinson
Mountain pretties. Courtesy B and D Photo :)
Images by Leiane Gibson
The sun makes its final appearance for the day before being covered by an approaching thunderstorm in Bluefield, West Virginia.
Jon Phillips
t's Got an Eye on You!!!Have you ever been out walking in the mountains, back woods and or fields and had that strange feeling that something was watching you?? It could be a bear, deer, coyote, bobcat, snake or some other smaller critter that's hidden in thick cover watching your every move.That was the case on this early morning as I was walking the back fields off of Sparks Lane. I had that strange feeling and as I started looking around I spotted this 9 point buck bedded down in the tall grass just laying there watching my every move. I had already walked past this big buck and didn't know he was there until I stopped and did a 360 scan of my surroundings and spotted him watching me. I took a few shots of him and went on my way to look at the cherry trees and see how this years crop is looking for all the critters that depend on them for food.Photo shot in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Passmore Outdoor Photography
Lands Creek, NC in the Smoky Mtns.
Riding the Back Roads with Bonita
A foggy August afternoon at Doughton Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway in NC.
Tim Panther
A stream in WNC.
Tim Williams
Sunrise light shines upon a high elevation meadow in the Grayson Highlands of VA. Near the center of the image you can see a group of wild ponies grazing.
Tony Z Photo
Black Eye Susan in the fog....on the Parkway
Wangdu Gurung Photography
I could live here forever. Pioneer Farm at Twin Falls State Park. WVThere are also some beautiful animals in the farm.
In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!
Which one's your favorite this week?
Bobby Boyd Amateur Photography
Riding the Back Roads with Bonita
Tim Panther
(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)
