Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 2/17/17

× 1 of 10 Expand J & G Photos Sunset with the Spring Daffodils..With all this warm weather we are having lately the daffodils are coming up early this year in Cades Cove and the surrounding areas. The day started off a little rainy and continued to stay cloudy for the rest of the day until late in the evening when the clouds opened up showing some colors of the evenings sunset. With the blooming daffodils and colors in the sky it made for a beautiful scene to end the day.Photographed on 2-11-17 in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.For more of our work check out and like our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos (crop the border and our copyright) and use it as your own. × 2 of 10 Expand Tony Z Photo Late afternoon on a frosty day. Catawba Valley, Montgomery County, VA × 3 of 10 Expand Bob Stough Photography North Fork SunsetThe winter sun goes down over the Roaring Plains in the west from this rocky perch among the old pines and ancient sandstones on top of North Fork Mountain in the Potomac highlands of West Virginia. Please share if you like it and give a like to my FB photo page. https://www.facebook.com/bobstoughphotography/ × 4 of 10 Expand M&C Photo's "Woolly Sunset"Taken in Hightown, Virginia at Sunset 2-13-17Photo by M&C Photo's × 5 of 10 Expand Linda Turman Mabry Mill yesterday morning. × 6 of 10 Expand Bobby Boyd First light. Copper Ridge, Va. × 7 of 10 Expand Greg Kiser I shot this over the weekend at Stone Mountain State Park using a 30 second exposure. I call it "Nothing But Time."www.gkiserphotography.com × 8 of 10 Expand Joey Farley I-64 sunset, White Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County WV. 2/12/17 × 9 of 10 Expand Fultz Fotos I've still got oodles of photographs that I took back in December on a trip to the Potomac Highlands of West Virginia with my good friends The Static Brothers. This shot of Elakala #1 on Shay's Run was on our first full day, it was mid 30's, a day before the snow and deep cold settled in. Having seen the conditions of nearby streams I was hoping for a bit more water on this falls, although not as much as I wanted I was pretty satisfied with how it looked.High quality prints are available for this image and most others! Please, feel free to look around on my Facebook page or visit my website www.fultzfotos.com! If interested, don't hesitate to contact me at my email address, slakejustice@yahoo.com or Facemail me through my photography page.Want to learn more about Kentucky waterfalls? Go towww.kywaterfalls.com and check it out!© 2016 William H Fultz II. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for stopping by and having a look! Sharing is both appreciated and encouraged. Please do not download or use this image for personal use in any way with out the permission of William H Fultz II. × 10 of 10 Expand Doug Puffenbarger (Puffs Pics) Evening sunset from our yard in Blue Grass, VA. Taken by Doug Puffenbarger Prev Next

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

Bobby Boyd

Joey Farley

Fultz Fotos

J & G Photos

Greg Kiser

M&C Photo's

Doug Puffenbarger (Puffs Pics)

Bob Stough Photography

Linda Turman

Tony Z Photo

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)