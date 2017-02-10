Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 2/10/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Reflection in a Pool Upper Ramsey Branch FallsTucked away surrounded by greenery year round, guarded by rhododendron thickets and steep valleys lies a secluded waterfall on Ramsey Branch in the Gauley River National Recreation Area of West Virginia. Fayette County. × 2 of 10 Expand Doug Puffenbarger (Puff's Pics) Beautiful spring like day in the Blue Grass Valley, Highland Co., VA :)Taken by Doug Puffenbarger × 3 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "Civil Twilight"Blowing clouds and twilight blue time exposure on Big Ditch Lake, Cowen, West Virginia × 4 of 10 Expand M&C Photo's "Blue Mountain Tops for Miles"Taken on 2-5-17 in Bath County, Virginia looking back towards the North East of Highland County, Virginia.Taken by M&C Photo's × 5 of 10 Expand Vickie Brock × 6 of 10 Expand J & G Photos Take a Beautiful Walk Along The Erwin's Linear Trail.I captured this sunburst sunset with reflections in the water image as this older couple were walking down the trail and they were heading straight into and viewing the last sunset of January 2017. It sure turned out beautiful and I have lots of images that I will share later on.Here is some information about the trail..The Erwin Linear Trail runs for more than three miles along the western edge of the city parallel to Interstate 26 and along the North Indian Creek and the Nolichucky River. The greenway was designed to help protect and enhance the environment and provide recreation to the community. The Linear Trail includes wooded areas, natural ponds, wetlands and mountain views. Trails wander around and through the ponds for recreation and fishing. It also provides instructional wetlands areas for local school programs. Throughout the year on the Linear Trail you can find hikers, dog walkers, bicyclers, joggers, adults, children and families from the entire region. Other amenities on the Linear Trail including night lighting, restrooms, benches and docks for fishing – all in a family-friendly area.This image was taken along the Erwin Linear Trail in Erwin, TennesseeFor more of our work check out and like our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos (crop the border and our copyright) and use it as your own. × 7 of 10 Expand Anita Layman Stevens Sunset in West Virginia on Sunday 2/5/2017 × 8 of 10 Expand EarthCaptured Photography #backpacking the #appalachiantrail on the Tennessee/North Carolina border is stunning, but backpacking it under the #milkyway is otherworldly! × 9 of 10 Expand Fultz Fotos This is my all time favorite waterfall, even if it is changing. The once bright red/orange color that once covered the rocks is dulling, but it doesn't take from the beauty of this gorgeous place. Located on the North Fork of the Blackwater River just outside Thomas, West Virginia, the towering waterfall smashes down into a boulder strewn gorge followed by numerous smaller waterfalls and cascades. Just to stand in the presence of this powerful drop of water you get a true feeling of awe. I spent quite some time here just soaking it all in. Not taking photographs. Just listening and seeing and feeling the waterfall that is called Douglas.High quality prints are available for this image and most others! Please, feel free to look around on my Facebook page or visit my website www.fultzfotos.com! If interested, don't hesitate to contact me at my email address, slakejustice@yahoo.com or Facemail me through my photography page.Want to learn more about Kentucky waterfalls? Go towww.kywaterfalls.com and check it out!© 2016 William H Fultz II. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for stopping by and having a look! Sharing is both appreciated and encouraged. Please do not download or use this image for personal use in any way with out the permission of William H Fultz II. × 10 of 10 Expand Samuel Taylor Photography Good Friday!It's been a while, but we have a new blog post, featuring a new adventure! So - check out the post, of which this image is a feature. Laurel Creek Falls, in pretty amazing conditions.I'll post up the link in the comments below, and we'll feature it first part of the week as well.Hope folks have a great weekend, and maybe this little story inspires you to do something new!She Glows From Within (Laurel Creek Falls) - West Virginia(C)2017 Samuel Taylor Photography, All Rights Reserved Prev Next

