Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 2/3/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!
1 of 10
Sao Carrapichano Tavares
A foggy day at Petites Gap, Blue Ridge Parkway, Va
2 of 10
Thomas R. Fletcher Photography
"January's Last"~ West Virginia Sunrise ~
3 of 10
Linda Turman
Sunrise on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina
4 of 10
Johnny Davison Photography
A chilly and windy day up at Roan Mountain this past weekend. This was taken about 30 minutes before sunset.
5 of 10
Images by Leiane Gibson
It's always nice to find some green during winter. This little waterfall is located in Hawks Nest State Park in West Virginia.www.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com
6 of 10
Richard Hill
Sunrise at Doughton Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 241
7 of 10
Vickie Brock
This one was taken on top of Grandfathers Mt. above the clouds on a very foggy day .
8 of 10
Brandon Montgomery
A waterfall along the Nantahala River downstream from Lake Nantahala. Near Topton, NC
9 of 10
TDean Photography
Hawks Nest State Park on a cold blustery morning.
10 of 10
Tony Z Photo
Reflections on Fenwick Mines. Craig County, VA
In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!
Which one's your favorite this week?
Vickie Brock
Thomas R. Fletcher Photography
RD Hill Photography
Brandon Montgomery
Sao Carrapichano Tavares
Linda Turman
(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)