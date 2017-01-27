Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 2/3/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

Sao Carrapichano Tavares.jpg

Sao Carrapichano Tavares

A foggy day at Petites Gap, Blue Ridge Parkway, Va

ThomasRFletcher.jpg

Thomas R. Fletcher Photography

"January's Last"~ West Virginia Sunrise ~

LindaTurman.jpg

Linda Turman

Sunrise on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina

JohnnyDavison.jpg

Johnny Davison Photography

A chilly and windy day up at Roan Mountain this past weekend. This was taken about 30 minutes before sunset.

LeianeGibson.jpg

Images by Leiane Gibson

It's always nice to find some green during winter. This little waterfall is located in Hawks Nest State Park in West Virginia.www.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com

RichardHill.jpg

Richard Hill

Sunrise at Doughton Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 241

VickieBrock.jpg

Vickie Brock

This one was taken on top of Grandfathers Mt. above the clouds on a very foggy day .

BrandonMontgomery.jpg

Brandon Montgomery

A waterfall along the Nantahala River downstream from Lake Nantahala. Near Topton, NC

TDeanPhoto.jpg

TDean Photography

Hawks Nest State Park on a cold blustery morning.

TonyZ.jpg

Tony Z Photo

Reflections on Fenwick Mines. Craig County, VA

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

Vickie Brock

Johnny Davison Photography

Thomas R. Fletcher Photography

Images by Leiane Gibson

RD Hill Photography

Brandon Montgomery

Sao Carrapichano Tavares

TDean Photography

Linda Turman

Tony Z Photo

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)

